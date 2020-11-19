KHSAA pushes high school basketball to Jan. 4

(WOWK) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has pushed the start of basketball season to 2021.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the KHSAA board announced January 4th as the start date for the regular season.

Here’s a list of tentative dates for the season:

March 1: District tournaments

March 8: Regional Tournaments

March 17-21, March 24-28: Tentative Sweet 16

The board also approved a motion for swimming & diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance to also start on January 4th.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.