KHSAA pushes high school basketball to Jan. 4

(WOWK) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has pushed the start of basketball season to 2021.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the KHSAA board announced January 4th as the start date for the regular season.
Here’s a list of tentative dates for the season:
- March 1: District tournaments
- March 8: Regional Tournaments
- March 17-21, March 24-28: Tentative Sweet 16
The board also approved a motion for swimming & diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance to also start on January 4th.
