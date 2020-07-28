KHSAA sets dates for fall sports

(WOWK) — The KHSAA is moving ahead with plans to play fall sports.

Sept. 11 was approved as the first official date to hold high school football games at Tuesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting. There will be a nine-game regular season.

Practices for all fall sports can begin on Aug. 24, 2020

Important dates for football:

Aug. 24: helmet-only practices begin

Sept. 11: regular-season games begin

Nov. 13: first round of football playoffs

Dec. 11-12: state finals

The KHSAA intends to keep all five rounds of the football playoff.

Important dates for all sports:

Aug 24: full practices can resume

Sept. 7: cross-country, soccer, field hockey, and volleyball can hole competition

Now – Aug. 23: KHSAA remains in “Segment 3” meaning practices are limited to groups of 50, with players divided into subgroups of 10. Weekly 6-hr limit.

For the first full week of practice beginning Aug. 24, 2020 practices will still be limited to just six hours on a weekly basis, before moving up to 7 1/2 hours per week.

Other rules for football: there is now a limit for only 60 players to dress for a football game.

And in terms of schedules and out-of -state opponents, Kentucky schools can play an out-of-state school only if that school is in a county that borders Kentucky.

For example: Ashland Blazer could play Spring Valley (Wayne Co., WV) and Ironton (Lawrence Co., OH) but not George Washington (Kanawha Co., WV)

