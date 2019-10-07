Kids get special Halloween treat thanks to help from community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Halloween is a time kids can be someone else for a few hours. Many of us who dressed up for trick-or-treat remember the costumes we wore more than the candy we got. One Huntington resident is making sure kids have that special costume.

Joe Murphy started “Night of the Giving Dead” a few years ago to give kids a chance he never had. He says because he grew up with three brothers, Halloween costumes weren’t exactly a priority for his parents.

“I remember as a kid showing up on my first Halloween and I built my own costume,” Murphy said. “I was so amazed; I was a wizard!”

But just as soon as his excitement began, one kid took broke his Halloween heart in one statement.

“Someone said, ‘No, you’re a guy with a piece of cardboard on your head,'” Murphy recalled.

That’s why Murphy started “Night of the Giving Dead.” It’s a costume fundraiser and his way to give kids a treat he never had. This year, with help from his friends, Joe was able to come up with $4,000 to buy 200 costumes for kids in four different schools.

“While it’s not Christmas or Thanksgiving, or it’s not a basic need that they’re missing,” Murphy said. “A lot of these kids feel left out or marginalized.”

Murphy is going to take the costumes to each school at let the kids pick out what they want to be. He says this fundraiser continues to grow each year and the goal for next year is $10,000 and 10 schools.

Murphy says this isn’t just about giving kids costumes. He says regardless of the community – or the need in the community – there’s something each of us can do to help.

For more information on “Night of the Giving Dead” take a look at their Facebook Page. If you would like to make a monetary donation for costumes click here.