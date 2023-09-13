KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — A Kentucky jury has awarded damages to a gay couple that was denied a marriage license in 2015.

Davis faced two cases, but due to their similarities, they were tried at the same time.

Davis was ordered to pay $50,000 each to David Ermold and David Moore, who were denied a marriage license three times, according to court documents.

James Yates and Will Smith, the second couple, were awarded no damages on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

Davis made national headlines when she refused to issue the marriage license. A federal trial to decide damages began Monday in Ashland.

A federal judge previously ruled that the former Kentucky clerk, “cannot use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official.”

She spent five days in jail after refusing a judge’s order. Davis’ staff issued the marriage licenses but removed her name from the forms. Kentucky legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses.

In 2018, Davis, a Republican, lost her bid for reelection to Elwood Caudill Jr., a Democrat.