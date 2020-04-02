King’s Daughters Medical Center sees positive COVID-19 results among staff

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – King’s Daughters Medical Center has announced it has seen positive COVID-19 tests among staff. The medical center did not release any details regarding the number of staff who have tested positive.

As healthcare personnel are at a higher risk of infection even when practicing the best prevention efforts, the medical center says it is practicing all CDC guidelines for self-isolation, quarantine, time off from work and follow-up testing. They are also working to inform anyone who may have been exposed when a test comes back positive. King’s Daughters is also continuing to limit visitors and foot traffic in its facilities, including a no visitor restriction at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center.

“I know this is difficult when it affects someone you love, but it is necessary,” Kristie Whitlatch

President & CEO of King’s Daughters said in a Facebook post. “We have taken many steps to reduce the risk for our community. We have devoted time and money to ordering, collecting, delivering and preparing the equipment, space and supplies needed to care for a surge of patients. Our most important resource is our team, especially medical, clinical and frontline support teams.”

King’s Daughters is also reminding people to protect those in high-risk categories, and for low-risk friends and neighbors to reach out to them to see if they need groceries, prescriptions, or telehealth assistance, while practicing social distancing and proper handwashing.

“We consider this a war. And we plan to organize our “soldiers” accordingly. Some providers and team members will be deployed to the front, some will be held in reserve at home until we need reinforcements. I’ve asked our physicians across all specialties to develop a plan to ensure that we have adequate resources in their specialties for the long haul,” Whitlatch says.

King’s Daughters says if you are sick you must stay home. Anyone who needs advice or would like to schedule a telehealth visit is asked to call the medical center’s Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999.

