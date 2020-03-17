‘Known felon’ arrested in South Charleston for possession of firearms

A South Charleston man police say is a known felon has been arrested this morning on firearms charges.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies served a warrant at the home of Brian Smith, 39, of South Charleston this morning where he was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says property crimes detectives were investigating an unrelated burglary from earlier in the year and while searching pawn records for stolen firearms they discovered Smith, a known felon, had pawned a shotgun. The shotgun and Mr. Smith were unrelated to the initial case they were investigating, according to police.

The KCSO says Smith was also arrested last week after a pursuit with South Charleston police officers. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives obtained a search warrant for the cell phone Smith had at the time of the pursuit. Deputies say the phone contained images of several firearms he photographed.

During the search warrant at Smith’s home, Deputies seized multiple firearms from the house, and investigations into their origins are ongoing. Police say additional charges may follow.

