Kroger Mid-Atlantic will accept SNAP, EBT payments through Pickup

ROANOKE, VA (WOWK) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for Pickup on Tuesday, April 21. The company says its low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” says Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Kroger currently offers Pickup at more than 2,000 stores across America. The company says it has taken several steps to support its higher volume of Pickup orders, including hiring additional e-commerce associates, adding more order pick-up slots, increasing customer communication and piloting a pickup-only store location in Cincinnati.

“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” says Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our e-commerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”

Kroger says the company has waived the Pickup fee for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.

The company shared a step-by-step guide of how the Pickup process works:

Choose your preferred store location on Kroger.com or the Kroger app Shop and place your order for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up An associate shops for your order When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card

