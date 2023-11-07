SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A first-in-the-state Kroger Marketplace is planned for the new Park Place development in South Charleston, documents reveal.

According to drawings obtained by 13 News, the store will be located next to the previously announced Menard’s hardware store, which is planning a spring groundbreaking.

The new store will be the first Kroger Marketplace in West Virginia. According to “Supermarket News,” a trade publication, Kroger Marketplaces carry “a wider assortment from produce to kitchen appliances to home goods to clothing to jewelry.”

Other stores in the Park Place development include a Chick-Fil-A, which opened in March, and a Starbucks, currently under construction.

An existing Kroger store sits across the street at Riverwalk Plaza. Plans for that location are not known at this time.

A call to Bristol, Tenn.-based Interstate, the developer for Park Place, has not been returned.