CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No one was injured after a Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority vehicle crashed in Charleston this morning.

According to KRT officials, the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, when a paratransit van was traveling south on the 35th Street bridge. Officials say the van hit a patch of ice on the ramp.

KRT officials say no other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt. The vehicle did, however, sustain some damage, according to KRT.