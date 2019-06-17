KSP: 12-year-old dies in Floyd County dirt bike crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police says a 12-year-old boy died after a crash involving the dirt bike he was driving and another vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened just after 8:30 PM on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, in the Dry Branch area of Little Mud Creek.

When Troopers arrived on the scene it was determined the 12-year-old boy was operating a dirt bike on the highway when the collision occurred. Due to the severity of the accident, the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say no charges are pending at this time, but blood toxicology test are pending.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.



