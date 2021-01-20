KY COVID-19 positivity rate holds steady under 12%, 49 new deaths

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Kentucky say the state’s positivity rate has now remained below 12% for the fifth day in a row. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, that rate came in at 11.29%

While the rate has stayed below the 12% mark for almost a week, 117 of the state’s 120 counties remain in red on the current incidence rate map. Wolfe and Menifee counties are orange and Robertson County is yellow.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office, 49 more deaths related to the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 3,243 Kentuckians who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The state is also reporting 3,433 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours. The governor’s office says 334,321 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus throughout the pandemic. 1,678 residents are in the hospital with 399 in the ICU and 205 on a ventilator.

At least 41,240 people in the Bluegrass State have recovered from COVID-19.