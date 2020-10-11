KY Gov. Beshear, family potentially exposed to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a statement to tell Kentuckians that he and his family are quarantining after they were potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.

Beshear says he and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later that day.

Beshear says his family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

The Governor said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

At this time, the governor says he and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms.

The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.

The Governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually.