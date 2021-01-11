KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the following numbers on Monday, Jan. 11.

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky as of Jan. 11, 2021

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

During his press briefing, Beshear goes through and talks about the recommended CDC guidelines.

The governor also received a letter from the CDC about the guidelines are only recommendations and not regulations. Robert Redfield, MD, Director of the CDC says the guidelines should be used in consideration for specific state and/or local regulations but it is only guidance, not the standard.

Letter to KY Gov. Andy Beshear from Robert Redfield from the CDC sent on Jan. 11, 2021 (Courtesy: KY Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 Briefing)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.

The Bluegrass State has administered 3,619,434 tests for COVID-19, with 303,625 total cases and 2,901 deaths. The positivity rate is 12.45% and more than 39,000 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky as of Jan. 10, 2021

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)