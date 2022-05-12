FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will speak at an event centered around student mental health.

The Governor will provide remarks and ceremonially sign House Bill 44, which allows local school boards to provide provisions for mental and behavioral health status when developing their attendance policies.

Representatives Bobby McCool and Lisa Willner, along with the Department of Educations Student Advisory Council, will also be in attendance.

The signing will take place on May 12, at 4 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.