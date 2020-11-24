KY governor gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

During yesterday’s briefing, Beshear called upon Kentuckians to listen to the new restrictions and guidance that will help stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear says Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized with the disease, admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator because of complications from the virus continues to rise in the commonwealth.

The 2,135 COVID-19 cases was the highest ever reported cases for a Monday. The state how has reported 160,323 cases with 1,573 currently hospitalized, 391 currently in the intensive care unit, and 203 currently on ventilators.

Five Kentuckian deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,792 deaths since the pandemic started. Those reported deaths include a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 73-year-old man from Harlan County, two men, ages 85 and 88, from McCracken County, and a 77-year-old man from Webster County.