KY House OKs bill giving relief to some jobless aid recipients

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims. The House voted Friday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The measure applies to some people who left jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19. At the time, the state signaled they’d be eligible for jobless assistance. Recipients later were informed the money had to be given back. The bill would allow the Labor Cabinet to waive overpayments when the unemployment office was at fault. Recipients would need to request the waiver.