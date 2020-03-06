KY Man arrested on child sex crimes

FLATGAP, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a man on charges related to child sex crimes.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 35-year-old Gary Eugene Richmond Thursday, March 5 on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Richmond was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a home in Flatgap. According to state police, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Richmond is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony). Richmond was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.