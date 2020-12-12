KY reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,500 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 24 additional deaths and 3,558 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, The governor confirmed the deaths of 73-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Adair County; an 86-year-old man from Campbell County; an 81-year-old man from Casey County; a 50-year-old woman from Clinton County; a 49-year-old man and 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; a 75-year-old man from Mason County; a 62-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 88 and 98, from Muhlenberg County; a 94-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man and two women, ages 78 and 80, from Pike County; two men, ages 71 and 90, and a 77-year-old woman from Pulaski County; a 70-year-old woman from Russell County; an 81-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Warren County; and an 89-year-old woman from Whitley County.

Kentucky has lost 2,192 total lives.

The Bluegrass state has reported 220,660 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 180,633 confirmed cases and 40,027 probable cases.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.79%. There are also 1,711 people currently hospitalized, with 423 people in the intensive care unit and 199 on ventilators.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Map as of Dec. 12, 2020 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

In Kentucky’s 120 counties, only one is in orange while the other 119 are in red, including the counties in our tri-state area. Menifee County is the only county in orange.

Some good news as Beshear says Kentucky can expect their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this coming week.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time. It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)