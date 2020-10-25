KY sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – A new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week has been broken since the start of the pandemic.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement today, with 9,335 positive cases reported as of 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25. The last highest week of COVID-19 cases was from Monday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 11 when the state reported 7,675 cases.

The governor also says today also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, with 1,462 COVID-19 cases.

Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby counties, according to the governor.

Beshear has confirmed the deaths of three Kentuckians today; an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Beshear says he will talk about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone. He will still be holding briefings every Monday – Thursday.

