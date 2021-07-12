Landslide threatens multiple homes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A major landslide threatens several homes in the heart of Charleston.

The hillside gave way on the 1200 block of Washington St. across from the Cunningham Funeral Home. This happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy: H. Ray Evans, Landslide on Charleston’s West Side

Crews say two waterlines broke causing a leak. The city and the department of highways were on scene for several hours on Sunday. The water company was contacted to turn the water off.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

