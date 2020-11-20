Large brush fire burns in eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Check out this photo from Leah Turner of a large brush fire in Floyd County, Kentucky!

The fire is located in Eastern, Kentucky behind the Board of Education’s office on top of a hill. The building used to be the old Allen Central high school.

With mostly dry conditions expected Saturday, Mother Nature is not expected to provide a lot of help Saturday, though better chances for rain are likely on Sunday.

Smoke from these fires has been detected as far north as Morgantown and almost as far south as the Tennessee border. Luckily the smoke is mainly light through the area, seen mainly as a haze before sunset.

Smoke and fire detection from weather satellites late Friday evening.

