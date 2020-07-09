Large party leads to virus outbreak in New Martinsville

WETZEL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — A large party in New Martinsville with between 70 to 100 kids and young adults in attendance is coming back with positive COVID-19 cases.

The sources said the party occurred on June 27, 2020.

The Wetzel/Tyler county health department says 16 people from Wetzel County have tested positive for COVID-19 and five people have tested positive from this party from Tyler County.

Officials says they expect more positive cases.

The health department has been in the process of contact tracing and testing from the party.

They also wanted to note that many of the individuals are asymptomatic.

The health department also said COVID-19 is starting to branch out to industries and nursing homes.

People are asked to wear a mask if out in public or in social gatherings.

Those at the party are urged to go to the free COVID-19 testing sites in Marshall County.

A free testing site is being hosted at the McMechen city building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, and also Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Marshall County Health Department.

Extracurricular activities have been shut down for two weeks in both Wetzel and Tyler counties.