Last day to request absentee ballot in WV

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Election Day is less than a week away, on Tuesday, May 9, 2020. However, there is still time to request an absentee ballot.

Wednesday, June 3, is the last day any registered voter in the Mountain State can submit an absentee application. So, while there is still time to make that request, time is quite literally running out.

There are a couple of ways you can request a ballot to make sure your voice is heard on Election Day

You can request an absentee ballot at your local county clerk’s office, or you can download the request form online. However, if you go the online route, make sure you drop it off a the Cabell County Courthouse no later than 5pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 or by end of business at your local Board of Elections office throughout the Mountain State..

Once you have your ballot, and you have cast your vote, be sure to mail back your ballot and make sure it is post marked by June 9th.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, May 31, 2020, more than 257,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot. Of those 257,000, more than half of them have already cast their ballots.

You do still have the option to vote in person, should you miss the deadline.

