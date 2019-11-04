Late night fire takes out abandoned buildings in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Around 10:40 PM Sunday night the Huntington Fire Department reported to a structure fire on the 400 block of 2nd Street in Huntington.

The fire was contained to two abandoned buildings which were connected.

Fire Chief Jan Rader, who was on scene, said no one was inside the building on the corner of 2nd Street and 4th Avenue, after firefighters did a sweep of it.

But they are still investigating if someone was inside the second structure, after someone on the street raised concern that someone might be inside.

Rader said the roof of the second structure collapsed, and the are waiting until the scene is safe before they do a search.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and at this time there is no report of anyone being harmed in the fire.