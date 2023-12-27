UPDATE: A 38-year old man has been charged after an overnight shooting in Charleston.

According to a criminal complaint, Dominick Gray from Columbus, Ohio was arrested. He allegedly confessed to shooting a woman named Beverly Hensley, who was found dead with several gunshot wounds.

Officers also located Hensley’s nine month old daughter on the scene with a grazing wound to the chest and left thumb areas. She was transported to a hospital to be treated.

The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

UPDATE: Charleston police tell us the suspect of this homicide investigation is in custody. Dominick Curtis Gray is in custody.

CHARELESTON, WV. (WOWK) – A late-night shooting is currently under investigation in Charleston.

This happened Tuesday on Lippert Street just after 11:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital following the incident. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Our crews on the scene report seeing a stretcher with a body bag being pulled out of the home.

No word on if a suspect has been placed into custody.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.