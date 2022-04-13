Huntington, WV (WOWK) – One man is in the hospital and another in custody after a shooting in a parking lot next to a Huntington apartment complex near Marshall University’s campus.



According to Cabell County 911 dispatch, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot next to the Village on 6th apartment complex.

We’re told an argument between the victim and suspect led up to the shooting. No word on the condition of the victim.



The Village on 6th is home to many Marshall University students. We do not know if either the victim or suspect lived at the complex.