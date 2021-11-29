Latest bowl game projections for WVU football

According to the latest projections, WVU will likely play in one of three bowls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia is going bowling.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record, becoming bowl-eligible with a win over Kansas on Saturday.

WVU won’t officially receive its bowl bid until Sunday. However, according to the latest projections, it appears the Mountaineers will likely play in one of three bowl games.

If these projections hold true, West Virginia will either take on an opponent from the Big Ten or the SEC.

Here are eight predictions for WVU’s bowl game and its opponent in that matchup:

Action Network: Brett McMurphy of the Action Network is predicting that West Virginia will take on Purdue (8-4) Dec. 28 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, at 10:15 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports: Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also believes the Mountaineers will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Purdue.

The Athletic: Stewart Mandel of The Athletic predicts that West Virginia will take on Minnesota (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

ESPN: Kyle Bonagura of ESPN projects a return to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for WVU against South Carolina (6-6) on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee at 6:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Mark Schlabach is projecting that WVU will instead take on Mississippi State (7-5) in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, 2022 in Houston, Texas. A start time for the Texas Bowl has not been determined yet.

Sports Illustrated: Richard Johnson also predicts a return to the Liberty Bowl for WVU, but he has the Mountaineers taking on Missouri (6-6) in his projection.

247Sports: Brad Crawford of 247Sports has the exact same matchup, projecting that West Virginia will take on Missouri in the Liberty bowl.

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network projects that the Mountaineers will take on Maryland (6-6) in a rematch of the season opener in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.