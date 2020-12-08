Law enforcement across the nation honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Law enforcement officers from across the state and nation traveled to Charleston to bid their final farewells to Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

December 1st, 2020. A day the city of Charleston and the state of West Virginia will never forget.

A sister in blue is what Patrolman Cassie Johnson is, not just to her family but to sworn officers everywhere. Law enforcement agencies from across the state and nation came by to say their final goodbyes to badge number 146.

‘That’s what the most important thing is. Showing other law enforcement officers that we all have each other’s back,” said Patrolman Roderick Holloway of the Martinsburg Police Department.

No matter what department these law enforcement officers work for, they all hold Patrolman Cassie Johnson near and dear to their heart… and are showing her the true meaning of what it means to be a brother and sister in blue.

Family…that is how brothers and sisters in blue refer to each other because they know the sacrifices made each day. But they hope to never receive the call that one of their own is down.

“This is what we signed up for. To answer the calls that nobody wants to answer. That is just what we do,” said Holloway.

In the state of West Virginia, all state police officers attend the same police academy. Many patrolmen at her memorial service spent the 16-week course with her.

“We went through the same training together. The same exact job. It is just a shame that this happened,” said Patrolmen Kyle Brightbill of the Lewis County Sheriffs Office.

“She was a great person to be around. She took her training serious, very serious,” said Patrolman Joseph Pyles of the Moundsville Police Department.

It is a bond that can never be broken. Once they take the oath, law enforcement officers across the nation are tied to the blue and black forever.

“Not all family is related by blood. Sometimes it’s based on the job that we work in. When you work in law enforcement as a police officer and you see the things that we deal with day in and day out, it builds a bond between you and your fellow brother, and whether its the same agency or an agency across the country, they understand they’re facing the same challenges you are and it builds that bond,” said Patrolman Vincent Romanin of the Canton Police Department.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.