Kanawha County Schools, law enforcement search for break-in suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools and local law enforcement are seeking information on the person believed to have broken into Riverside High School.

The incident occurred in the morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020.

If you have any information about this incident, leave a tip on the school’s tipline or email them directly at kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.  

