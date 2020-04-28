Kanawha County Schools, law enforcement search for break-in suspect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bullock was the lame-duck governor of solidly red Montana, fresh off a failed Democratic presidential bid, when he pivoted and announced he’d challenge Republican Sen. Steve Daines for his seat.

But days after he announced his candidacy last month, the first cases of coronavirus appeared in Montana. That shifted the spotlight onto Bullock as he leads the state’s pandemic response, leaving Daines in the unusual position of a sitting senator competing for attention.