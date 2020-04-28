|KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools and local law enforcement are seeking information on the person believed to have broken into Riverside High School.
The incident occurred in the morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020.
If you have any information about this incident, leave a tip on the school’s tipline or email them directly at kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus complications
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 28, 2020
- Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina
- 101-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic survives coronavirus
- Kanawha County Schools, law enforcement search for break-in suspect