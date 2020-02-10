Lawmakers introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible the official state book of Tennessee.

Sen. Mark Pody (R–Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R–Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

You can read the bills here: SB 2696 and HB 2778.

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation. During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal and said it violated a clause in the First Amendment.