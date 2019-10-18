Lawrence County celebrates inaugural drug court graduates

IRONTON, W.Va – It was music to people’s ears on Thursday night at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton as family, friends, and supporters congratulated the first graduating class of the Nexus Recovery Docket of the Lawrence County drug court.

“Oh man this is a big relief. This is a long time coming now. I have been looking for this day for several years now,” said Jarrod McKnight, Nexus Recovery Docket graduate.

McKnight is celebrating 20 months of sobriety, and he was joined by three other people at graduation: Christopher “Drew” Goodwin, Briana Mills and Josh Harmon.

McKnight said he thanks Lawrence County judge Andy Ballard for his recovery.

When Ballard got elected to the Common Pleas Court in 2016, he vowed to break the mold and find a better solution to helping people deal with drug and alcohol problems than just locking them up.

“For him to abandon that cookie cutter approach and say we are not just going to throw people in jail. That is not going to work, and it hasn’t worked,” said McKnight.

The program Ballard initiated with the drug courts is about treating addiction instead of punishing it. Under the program low level-non violent felony offenders undergo supervised probation and treatment for their problems instead of going to prison.

“You end up getting charged with a crime. You get sentenced to prison. You come right back to your community, and what we were seeing is a lot of repeat offenders because nothing ever changed,” said Ballard.

Participants are in the program for eighteen months and meet with the probation team every week and the treatment team every two weeks, and they also have the support of family and friends.

“We are actively involved in just about every aspect of their life, and we are holding them to be accountable,” said Ballard.

The judge said their is no set number for how many people can enter the program, and he hopes to be handing out many more graduation trophies for years to come.

The Nexus Recovery Docket started in April of 2018 and received its final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court in September of that year.



