LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio is getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend!

The eighth annual Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce Building in South Point. Local businesses decorate the trees, and then the Chamber sells them through a silent auction.

The money from selling the trees helps provide scholarships to graduating seniors.

“It’s a really competitive process,” said Secretary for the Chamber of Commerce Sarah Simmons. “These kids – they volunteer, they get straignt As – and there’s so many students who are deserving of these scholarships. And the more trees wee can sell, the more scholarships we can provide.”

If you buy one of the trees, the Chamber says it will be delivered right to your house if you live within a 50-mile radius and will be set up for you. If you live outside of that 50-mile radius, you can arrange for the tree to be picked up.

And after checking out all of the trees, you can head outside the building to the Christmas market to complete your holiday shopping! The market will include over 40 craft and food vendors who will be selling everything from handmade quilts to Christmas wreaths and homemade candies and more!

There will even be an appearance at the market from St. Nick himself!

“Even though its hilly, we have a lot of entertainment going on,” said local crafter Elaine Whitfield. “Santa Claus will be here – the kids love it! The school kids get to come, and there’s all kinds of talented artists that are here.”

The market will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday outside the Chamber of Commerce building in South Point.