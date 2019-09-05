Lawrence County Health Department addresses public health concerns with program

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Health Department is offering a program to help low income families address some much needed repairs, that also have the potential to be public health issues.

The DePriest family has lived in their home in Pedro, Ohio for about 60 years, and for them their is no other place they would rather be.



“It’s country. . . It is quiet . . .oh yeah,” said Lowell DePriest.

However, the septic system in their house is not being a good neighbor.



”The fact that tank is so old. It will collapse and then we will have a big problem,” said Noel DePriest



Lowell, who is an 82 – year – old retired concrete worker, said the toilet in their bathroom has to be flushed multiple times before it does “its business”, and the cost of replacing or repairing the septic system is a little bit more than he has in his pocket.



“Oh yes. . . anytime you have to spend money it scares you”.



However, the Lawrence county Health Department is offering up to 100 percent financial assistance to low income homeowners, or people on fixed incomes, who have septic systems in need of repair through a $150,000 loan they were awarded from the Ohio EPA.



“We are hoping to help as many families as we can,” said Melissa Mullins, emergency response coordinator, Lawrence County Health Department.

Mullins said to qualify for the program: the sewage system must be failing and verified by LCHD, the applicant must be the homeowner, property taxes must be current, and rental property, new-build homes and homes advertised for sale are not eligible .



She also said a new septic system for some families can cost as much as much as $12,000, but the program is about more than financial assistance; it is also about addressing public health.

Mullins sais over the last three years, the department has recived about 75-100 complaints or concerns from residents about failing septic systems.

“There may be a neighbor that has a septic system that is not flowing correctly, so there is septic rain out in the yard. . . in that case it can pollute our water table. . . so we are all drinking from the same water, and we want to make that is protected,” said Mullins.



Mullins added that awards will be based on, “the financial need and the severity of the sewage system failure, and the order of the receipt of the applications will be considered as a final factor”.

The DePriest family had their septic tank pumped out in 1988, and with this new program they are hoping they won’t have to do it again, and they will be able to get an entirely new septic system for their home.

”Well I could sleep at night,” said Lowell Depriest.

The DePriest family submitted their application on Wednesday and will find out in a few week if their dream is going to come true.

This is the second year in a row the Lawrence County Health Department’s has offered the program.

Last year they helped 18 families, and plan to offer the program again in 2021.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can go to the Lawrence County Health Department Facebook page.