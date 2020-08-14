Lawrence County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

CATTLETSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A Lawrence County, OH man was arrested on multiple sex crime charges.

On Aug. 13, the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Tyler J. McKinney, 27, in Ironton, OH.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch located and interviewed McKinney in relation to a child sexual abuse material investigation on May 26.

McKinney was interviewed as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation into McKinney after finding out he was communicating with an underage female online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant by the Kentucky State Police for McKinney’s mobile phone in Cattletsburg, KY on May 26. McKinney’s mobile phone was seized and taken to the police’s forensic laboratory for examination.

McKinney was indicted on July 14 with two counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance (class B felony), one count of rape 2nd degree (class C felony), one count of sodomy 2nd degree (class C felony), one count of rape 3rd degree (class D felony), one count of sodomy 3rd degree (class D felony), one count of sexual abuse 1st degree (class D felony) one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (class D felony), one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (class D felony) and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor class D felony).

He is currently in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

