DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) — A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for.

The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer, Alexandria McGlaughlin and Wyatt Puffinberger, all of northwest Ohio.

Yost said 84 people have filed complaints against the National Anglers Association (not to be confused with the legitimate National Professional Anglers Association), an unregistered business in Defiance County that sold fishing lures and bait.

The business is accused of signing customers up for a subscription service without their knowledge and making false claims in advertising.

The business used several online platforms, including social media, to advertise its merchandise, claiming that it partnered with small businesses throughout the United States to provide high-quality lures and baits.

The Better Business Bureau turned over consumer complaints to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and an investigation was launched.

The Consumer Protection investigation found that many payment platforms refused to allow Dockery, the leader of the scheme, to continue to accept payments due to many charge-backs and issues with shipping. When this happened, another defendant would set up an account to accept payments on behalf of NAA.

NAA no longer appears to be in business, but if you believe you have been victimized by NAA — or by another unfair or deceptive business practice — contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.