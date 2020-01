ORANGE COUNTY, CA – When a group of California school children heard about the wildfires in Australia, they wanted to help.

The kids held a lemonade stand, and they’re raising money one kangaroo cookie at a time. They also sold books and even small stuffed animals.

This stand started because of Jenny Carlson’s daughter, who saw an injured koala on the news, and immediately wanted to help.

The group passed their $1,000 goal, raising more than $2,500 to help Australian wildlife.