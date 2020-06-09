Less than 2% of today’s COVID-19 tests come back positive

NOTE: WFRV Local 5 will update this story once a day following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ daily official update. This story will not include new cases announced by individual counties.

TUESDAY 6/9/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – In its daily official update, the Wisconsin Department of Health has confirmed 21,308 total positive coronavirus test results in the state, up 270 cases from 21,038 yesterday.

Of the state’s cases, 2,904, or 14 percent, have been hospitalized.

On Sunday, DHS confirmed 661 COVID-19 related deaths, up from 646 yesterday.

Of the 14,227 test results available today, 1.9 percent of the tests were positive. In total, DHS says 347,210 negative tests have been conducted in Wisconsin, up from 333,253 yesterday.

A total of 62 labs in Wisconsin have a capacity of conducting 15,500 tests a day. DHS reports 26 labs are being onboarded for future testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services began reporting the number of Wisconsinites who have recovered from the coronavirus on April 24.

DHS says recovered Wisconsin COVID-19 patients are defined as confirmed cases currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and that satisfies one of three different criteria points.

Below is the latest recovery data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

For more information for specific counties in Northeast Wisconsin, click below:

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/9/2020 Negative as of 6/9/2020 Deaths as of 6/9/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/9/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/9/2020 Adams 6 986 1 29.9 17% Ashland 3 486 0 19.1 0% Barron 20 2,520 0 44.2 0% Bayfield 3 457 1 20.0 33% Brown 2,399 22,476 38 923.5 2% Buffalo 6 769 2 45.6 33% Burnett 1 564 1 6.6 100% Calumet 81 2,284 1 162.6 1% Chippewa 59 3,417 0 92.7 0% Clark 45 1,518 4 130.5 9% Columbia 47 3,145 1 82.5 2% Crawford 26 1,170 0 159.6 0% Dane 871 40,154 30 164.4 3% Dodge 406 6,467 4 462.5 1% Door 39 2,019 3 142.1 8% Douglas 20 1,647 0 46.1 0% Dunn 29 2,678 0 65.2 0% Eau Claire 124 6,051 0 120.4 0% Florence 2 268 0 46.1 0% Fond du Lac 241 6,612 6 235.5 2% Forest 34 392 2 377.0 6% Grant 99 3,346 12 191.0 12% Green 71 1,930 0 192.6 0% Green Lake 23 1,222 0 122.6 0% Iowa 16 1,416 0 67.7 0% Iron 2 281 1 35.0 50% Jackson 19 1,556 1 92.7 5% Jefferson 134 4,280 3 158.3 2% Juneau 23 1,238 1 87.1 4% Kenosha 1,295 11,354 36 769.3 3% Kewaunee 37 1,000 1 181.7 3% La Crosse 77 7,090 0 65.3 0% Lafayette 35 840 0 209.1 0% Langlade 5 944 0 26.1 0% Lincoln 7 1,041 0 25.1 0% Manitowoc 40 3,793 1 50.4 3% Marathon 66 4,164 1 48.8 2% Marinette 37 3,359 3 91.3 8% Marquette 6 722 1 39.5 17% Menominee 3 896 0 65.5 0% Milwaukee 8,973 66,608 331 940.4 4% Monroe 19 3,190 1 41.8 5% Oconto 42 2,351 0 111.8 0% Oneida 13 1,535 0 36.8 0% Outagamie 289 10,775 8 156.4 3% Ozaukee 184 4,415 13 208.4 7% Pepin 1 436 0 13.8 0% Pierce 51 1,871 0 122.6 0% Polk 34 2,246 1 78.4 3% Portage 39 2,311 0 55.2 0% Price 2 647 0 14.8 0% Racine 1,939 16,696 51 992.3 3% Richland 14 1,127 4 79.8 29% Rock 714 11,290 21 441.4 3% Rusk 5 447 0 35.3 0% Sauk 84 4,517 3 132.1 4% Sawyer 9 1,327 0 55.0 0% Shawano 60 2,490 0 146.3 0% Sheboygan 118 4,936 3 102.4 3% St. Croix 107 3,921 0 121.7 0% Taylor 2 599 0 9.8 0% Trempealeau 43 2,480 0 146.1 0% Vernon 22 1,684 0 72.1 0% Vilas 8 627 0 37.0 0% Walworth 452 5,837 17 438.8 4% Washburn 3 726 0 19.1 0% Washington 281 6,145 10 208.9 4% Waukesha 829 12,180 34 207.8 4% Waupaca 58 3,601 1 112.7 2% Waushara 13 1,664 0 53.9 0% Winnebago 431 9,274 7 253.6 2% Wood 12 2,705 1 16.4 8% Total 21,308 347,210 661 368.8 3%

TOTAL CASES AND NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Previous Updates Below

Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, bringing active total to seven

THURSDAY 3/12/2020

(WFRV) – Two more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, both patients had contact with the confirmed case reported earlier this week.

Both patients are isolated at home in Dane County.

“This brings the total of confirmed cases to seven in just one week. As we see more cases, we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “These cases should serve to remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The announcement comes as Governor Tony Evers today declared a public health emergency to help with containing COVID-19 in our state. People are encouraged to carefully consider travel plans and to avoid areas of the United States and around the world that have community spread of the disease.

Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 4:32 p.m.

(WFRV) – Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials say one person in Waukesha County was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and internationally. This individual is currently isolated at home. Two patients in Fond du Lac County were exposed while traveling – one in the U.S. and one internationally. One of those patients is hospitalized while another is isolated at home.

County health officials are now working to determine the people who have been in contact with patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.

DHS is also issuing new guidance for travelers on a cruise in Egypt:

If you were on a cruise in Egypt and you have symptoms like fever or respiratory illness, call your provider to be tested and quarantine at home immediately.

If you were on a cruise in Egypt and do not have symptoms, call your local health department and quarantine at home immediately.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has been on a cruise in Egypt and is ill, you also need to quarantine at home and inform your local health department.

“Additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 weren’t unexpected as this illness spreads across the country. These latest confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “We continue to urge state residents to monitor the DHS COVID 19 webpage and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for updated guidance on this evolving health situation.”

These cases come after two Dane County residents and one Pierce County resident tested positive for COVID-19. The first Dane county case was confirmed on March 5; that person isolated at home and has now recovered after testing negative for COVID-19. The other two cases were announced earlier this week and both individuals are isolated at their homes.

People who have traveled in the past 14 days to places where there is community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations) are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

For more information on coronavirus, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Third person in Wisconsin tests positive for coronavirus

TUESDAY 3/10/2020 10:39 a.m.

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A third person in Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Dane County.

According to health officials, the person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County officials say they are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance on COVID-19.”

On Monday, officials confirmed a second person in Wisconsin tested positive for coronavirus in Pierce County. That patient is at home in isolation.

Wisconsin confirms second case of new coronavirus, patient at home in isolation

MONDAY 3/9/2020 6:44 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday that a second person has tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials say the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home.

County health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday to answer further questions.

Original Story: Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus

WEDNESDAY 2/5/2020: 1:25 p.m.

(WFRV) – State health officials have confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Wisconsin, just the 12th in the country.

Health officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age, or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the immediate health risk to the general public for contracting this virus is low.

The state says the patient is an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China prior to becoming ill and was exposed to known cases while in China. The individual is isolated at home, and is doing well.

GOV. EVERS, DHS SECRETARY DESIGNEE ANDREA PALM TALK CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN

DHS, UW Hospital and Clinics, the local health department, and the CDC are working together to prevent disease transmission by evaluating close contacts of the patient and health care personnel who cared for the patient.

“DHS is operating with an abundance of caution and is working very closely with the local health department and UW Hospital and Clinics to ensure that this patient and any close contacts are closely monitored,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”

“UW Health has taken precautions, including ongoing staff training and recently expanding our travel history questions,” said UW Health Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Nasia Safdar. “Since initial treatment at University Hospital, the patient has been self-quarantined at home. We are coordinating with the CDC, DHS, and local health authorities.”

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, which may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. Symptoms have ranged from a mild illness (like a common cold) to severe pneumonia requiring hospitalization. We are encouraging travelers returning from China or contacts of patients with a confirmed case who become ill to let their health care providers know of their possible exposure before arriving at the health care facility.

The steps that all Wisconsin residents can take to help prevent the spread of this virus are the same as those used to protect against colds and flu: cover your coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and stay home when you’re sick. Influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses are common in Wisconsin at this time of year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story