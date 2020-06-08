“Let’s roll out the carpet”: WVU hoops newcomers Thweatt, Cottrell enroll for summer session

Two of West Virginia men’s basketball’s three 2020 signees have officially begun their WVU careers after enrolling for the University’s summer session, the team’s Twitter account announced.

Forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt are now officially a part of WVU’s student body, which means the duo will be able to participate in voluntary and involuntary team activities when they resume.

Cottrell, a product of Huntington Prep and a native of Las Vegas, was one of Bob Huggins’s early targets for this class. Standing 6-foot-10, the athletic forward is likely to provide depth to West Virginia’s frontcourt after nearly averaging a double-double at Las Vegas’s Bishop Gorman High in 2018-19.

Speaking of averaging a double-double, Thweatt did just that while playing at Wildwood Catholic in New Jersey. His stats dipped a little bit in his senior year, but that didn’t prevent him from earning his second Player of the Year nod.

In addition to their eventual added depth, Huggins looks forward to adding Thweatt and Cottrell to his roster because they may bring an extra aspect to his squad’s offense.

“We’re hoping [Cottrell and Thweatt] both add to the skill level of the front line,” Huggins said. “Our ability to step out and make shots, our ability to pick-and-pop, our ability to do a lot of things that we didn’t do — couldn’t do — a year ago.”