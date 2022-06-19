WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages.

To fill in the gaps, 12 News spoke to Lewis County Sheriff Dave Gosa on Friday afternoon to get the latest details on the out-of-state shooter and what happened.

“The crime scene team was processing the vehicle this [Friday] morning. I don’t know what they come up with,” Sheriff Gosa said.

Many law enforcement departments were spotted at the scene on Thursday morning and afternoon, including the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Weston Police, Elkins Police, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia DNR, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“We called in reinforcements,” Sheriff Gosa said.

According to the sheriff, the Harrison County SWAT team was originally called to the scene to assist. However, they were called down shortly before arriving.

Sheriff Gosa said that the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene first on Thursday morning, with Weston Police directly behind them. A deputy tried to talk to the suspect, later identified as Brevosky, who began shooting at them.

“We tried to talk to him over the radio, over the PA system, and that’s when he started shooting at us. That’s when we got down behind the cruisers,” the sheriff recalled.

After that, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was shot in the leg. The sheriff said he was very lucky to not be wounded.

“I got out of cover, and I’m lucky he didn’t shoot me because I was out in the broad open and helped him [Coffman] and shoved him in the back of the cruiser,” Sheriff Gosa said, noting that a first responder at the scene drove Coffman to Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery following surgery.

The sheriff said that while not officially confirmed, he does believe that the Brevosky was intentional in shooting at law enforcement only.

The sheriff also noted he and Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle expect to see an increase in events like Thursday’s or the manhunt in Marion County on May 26.

“You get people that see that and say, ‘hey, might as well give it a try,” Sheriff Gosa said. “You know, people think those things don’t happen in small towns in West Virginia. It does, and I’m afraid you could see more of it.”

“We’re fortunate that there were no casualties. At the end of the day, everybody got to go home to their families safe and sound,” the sheriff said.

The autopsy of Brevosky was pending as of Friday and could be delayed due to the Juneteenth state holiday being observed on Monday, June 20.

The investigation by the West Virginia State Police is still ongoing.