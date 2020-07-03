Lexington City Council votes to rename Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery

LEXINGTON, VA (WFXR) — After hours of discussion, Lexington City Council unanimously voted to rename Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.

Earlier Thursday night, six speakers joined City Council via Zoom, to voice their thoughts. All six voiced support in renaming the cemetery.

Another larger group of citizens emailed City Council with the majority also supporting renaming the cemetery.

City Council decided against forming a committee, but instead plans to have the public join in on the renaming process. They plan to have a name decided on by September 3, 2020.

The cemetery is where the Confederate General was buried. It was formerly known as the Presbyterian Cemetery and was renamed in 1949.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.