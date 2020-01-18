LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth

Dex Rumsey, 15, receives a hug from his mother Robyn Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Roy, Utah. Dex Rumsey, 15, of Roy, Utah, came out as transgender at age 12. In consultation with a counselor and doctors, he gradually began wearing short hair and boy’s clothes, then began using puberty blockers and eventually testosterone. His parents say he’s gone from a shy, withdrawn child to a happy, thriving kid. He scared he could become depressed and suicidal again a ban on hormone therapy and sex-reassignment surgery for minors were to pass. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ROY, UTAH – Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups.

One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with.

LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.

Dex Rumsey, 15, and his mother Robyn.

