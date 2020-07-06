Live Now
Liberty man arrested on child abuse and domestic battery charges

Robert Edgell/Courtesy of Sheriff’s Office.

LIBERTY, WV (WOWK) A man was arrested on multiple charges for child abuse and domestic battery.

Robert Edgell, 50 was arrested on July 3, 2020 and is charged with child abuse and second offense domestic battery.

Edgell was arrested after deputies were called to a residence after receiving a call from a woman alleging Edgell struck her 1-year-old multiple times, according to records.

The woman said Edgell became upset because he could hear her child crying. Edgell then allegedly pulled her by the arms and slammed her on the couch then smacked her.

Edgell allegedly sat on her and covered her head with a pillow. He allegedly continued to hit the child.

Deputies observed pictures of the child and witnessed redness on the child’s leg and a red area on the back of her back in the shape of a hand. Deputies spoke on the scene with another woman who witnessed the incident.

Edgell has a previous conviction of domestic battery from Dec. 2018, according to public records. He is in jail on an $8,000 bond.

