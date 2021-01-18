Library honors MLK Jr., features virtual activities

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People are observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in many different ways today.

The local library in Huntington is trying to honor Dr. King’s legacy by passing on his message of equality and justice to the younger generations.

“Every year we honor Dr. King with a youth services display, which focuses on many of the very splendid materials that there are available on Dr. King himself.” David Owens, assistant director, Cabell County Public Library

The display doesn’t just feature Martin Luther King, Jr; it features picture books about many different prominent civil rights leaders.

The display features many prominent civil rights leaders. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“Because it’s such a recognized holiday, it’s such an important time to be able to talk about everybody who’s contributed to the civil rights movement.” David Owens, assistant director, Cabell County Public Library

David Owens says it’s actually quite easy to teach kids about this topic.

“Very important with Dr. King and the civil rights movement is he left us with with a great deal of visual imagery, and that lends itself to picture books of course.” David Owens, assistant director, Cabell County Public Library

The display features many picture books on an array of topics and people. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Youth librarian associate Olivia Picklesimer says they’ve had to adapt their program a bit this year.

“Due to the pandemic we can’t really offer any activities in house, but we do have a Martin Luther King-themed ‘make it monday.’ Olivia Picklesimer, youth librarian associate, Cabell County Public Library

This year, kids are guided on how to make a painting with quotes from Dr. King on the library’s Facebook page.

“A really good way to learn and have it stick is to do something hands on,” says Picklesimer.

Spokespeople for the library say it’s more important than ever to educate children early about themes of unity and equality.

“In today’s bipolarized and fractured political climate, anything that introduces concepts of accommodation rather than pushing sides further apart, rather than polarizing people further… if we can promote the idea that American society includes all people what better place to start than when people are very young?” David Owens, assistant director, Cabell County Public Library

The library does offer drive up services for those who want to avoid going inside, as well as research databases for teens and adults who would like to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy as well.

For more information about the Cabell County Public Library, visit their website here.

