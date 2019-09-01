‘Light the Night’ dance to fight against domestic violence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 2nd annual Light the Night Dance Against Domestic Violence dance took place on Saturday in Charleston.

The dance was held by West Virginia Against Domestic Violence to raise money for the empowerment fund. The fund helps victims of domestic violence have access to financial resources.

Many in attendance were domestic abuse survivors and expressed themselves through dance. They say although they’ve been through trauma, for many, you would never be able to tell.

“The way I look, you would never know that I’ve gone through what I’ve gone through. And I always say that I think I wear it very well” says domestic abuse survivor Goldie Honeycutt.

The event had food, drinks, dancers, and was an opportunity to bring comfort to those who have been through similar situations.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence hopes to continue this tradition next year.