Lightning causes chunk of Florida highway to fly through truck windshield, injuring 2

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured Monday morning when lightning struck an interstate, causing the pavement to explode. A chunk of pavement sailed through a truck’s windshield, injuring people inside the vehicle on a Florida highway.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue crews, the incident happened on Interstate 10 around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

Fire rescue officials said both people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” posted Walton County Fire Rescue. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”