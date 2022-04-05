LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lincoln County Board of Education will hear an update on the school system’s State of Emergency at their meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be in the Lincoln County Schools (LCS) board room.

Since Nov. 2020, LCS has been under a State of Emergency. The board meeting will address lifting the State of Emergency.

Lynn Hurt of the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) will present the current state of the school system and plans for moving forward. Matt Hicks, also from the WVDOE, will answer questions on LCS’s progress.

“I am looking forward to see what the state has to say about our progress,” said Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley. “Our central office staff and school employees have been and continue to work hard to provide our students with a first-class education.”