Lincoln County High School will be closed Oct. 5 due to COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County High School in Lincoln County will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5, due to COVID-19.

According to Lincoln County Schools official Facebook page, LCS officials say they will continue to suspend in-person learning at Lincoln County High School through at least Friday, Oct. 9.

LCS officials also say Lincoln County School Health Services has been working to conduct further testing among LCHS students, faculty, and their families and at this time, the results are pending.

According to the official Facebook post, all Lincoln County High School activities will continue to be postponed until further notice.

All other Lincoln County schools will remain open as Lincoln County is in the yellow on the School Alert System’s map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.