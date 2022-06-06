MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lincoln County man was charged with illegally possessing elk parts.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers received information that a Lincoln County man had possession of several elk antler sheds and one elk skull with the antlers still attached.

A warrant was issued, and the elk parts were recovered. The suspect told police that he collected the parts from the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan/Mingo County.

In March, elk bulls shed their antlers and grow new ones. It is illegal in West Virginia to gather these antlers because it disturbs their habitat and forces them to move.

The man was charged with six counts of illegal possession of elk parts. Each comes with a $1,000-$5,000 fine and/or 30-100 days in jail.