Lincoln County mom donates AED to local marching band in memory of son

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Eight-year-old Caleb Ray was described as an example child.

“He had an old soul, he was just so caring,” said his mom, Kristy Ray.

He also led a very healthy, active lifestyle, playing T-ball at a young age and then advancing to soccer with the Lincoln County Soccer League.

On April 26th, 2018, it was the first day of soccer practice – Caleb’s second season, his younger sister Maggie’s first.

It was a normal day. Practice just concluded when Caleb was playing around on the field with one of his friends. That’s when life took a turn for the worst.

Caleb first complained of a stomach ache and then told his dad Ryan, “Daddy I can’t see.” Caleb then began to convulse.

He suffered cardiac arrest due to an underlying condition – Anomalous Left Coronary Artery which caused his coronary artery to swell pinching off oxygen to his heart.

Kristy believes that if an AED unit was nearby at the field, her son may still be alive today. She was then inspired to prevent this from happening to someone else.

“The light bulb, honestly, was the pain, the pain that we were going through and not wanting any other families to go through this and not wanting any other children to die in that kind of way,” said Kristy.

So she, her husband and her close friend developed the “Live Like Caleb Foundation,” a 501(c)(3) that raises money to purchase AED units to be donated to local organizations in need.

Since the launch in August 2018 the foundation has donated 21 units in four states – West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and South Carolina.

AED units on average cost $700-$2,000.

To support the “Live Like Caleb Foundation” you can donate on their website, through Facebook, or mail checks to 2257 Guyan River Road, Ranger, WV 25557.