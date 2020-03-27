LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already closed schools in most states. Here is a list of states that have announced schools will remain closed through the end of the school year:

Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday, March 26, that schools will close for the rest of the school year. Students were previously expected to return to schools April 6th.

Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly announced all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Board of Education voted March 25 to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year amid a spike in coronavirus cases a day earlier.

Vermont

Governor Phil Scott ordered schools to remain closed through the end of the school year instead of reopening April 6, as was planned. Gov. Scott said in the March 26 announcement that teachers will continue to teach pupils remotely.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will close schools in the state for the rest of the academic year.